Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 08:12

Cabinet to approve new laws for abortion 'safe access zones'

Anyone repeatedly protesting outside medical centres that provide abortions could face a €2,500 fine or six months in prison.
Cabinet to approve new laws for abortion 'safe access zones'

The Cabinet is expected to approve new laws for abortion "safe access zones" on Tuesday.

Anyone repeatedly protesting outside medical centres that provide abortions could face a €2,500 fine or six months in prison.

The new laws are aimed at clamping down on anyone protesting outside or close to medical facilities which provide terminations of pregnancy.

The proposals will see a 100-metre buffer zone imposed outside abortion clinics, within which protests impeding access or attempts to influence a woman's decision to have an abortion will be outlawed.

People will be allowed to protest outside the buffer zone and the penalties will only kick in after gardaí have given an initial warning.

If anyone continues to protest or breach the law after that warning they could be brought to the District Court where escalating penalties will apply for repeat offences.

The penalties will go up to a maximum fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

The Bill is expected to begin its passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas before the summer break.

More in this section

Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful Gardaí claim their continued suspensions are unlawful
Donegal man who sexually assaulted his partner's sister jailed for 18 months Donegal man who sexually assaulted his partner's sister jailed for 18 months
Meta granted extension over data transfer decision Meta granted extension over data transfer decision
cabinetabortionsafe access zones
'Cowardly attack' of Ukrainian actor near Abbey Theatre condemned

'Cowardly attack' of Ukrainian actor near Abbey Theatre condemned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more