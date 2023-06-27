Cabinet to approve new laws for abortion 'safe access zones'

The Cabinet is expected to approve new laws for abortion "safe access zones" on Tuesday.

Anyone repeatedly protesting outside medical centres that provide abortions could face a €2,500 fine or six months in prison.

The new laws are aimed at clamping down on anyone protesting outside or close to medical facilities which provide terminations of pregnancy.

The proposals will see a 100-metre buffer zone imposed outside abortion clinics, within which protests impeding access or attempts to influence a woman's decision to have an abortion will be outlawed.

People will be allowed to protest outside the buffer zone and the penalties will only kick in after gardaí have given an initial warning.

If anyone continues to protest or breach the law after that warning they could be brought to the District Court where escalating penalties will apply for repeat offences.

The penalties will go up to a maximum fine of €2,500 or six months in prison.

The Bill is expected to begin its passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas before the summer break.