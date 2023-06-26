Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 21:55

'Cowardly attack' of Ukrainian actor near Abbey Theatre condemned

Actor Oleksandr Hrekov had travelled to Dublin to perform in a Kyiv theatre company’s production of Brian Friel’s Translations
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An attack on a Ukrainian actor in Dublin at the weekend has been condemned and an investigation is underway.

Gardaí said they are investigating a report of an assault of a man aged in his 20s on Eden Quay on Saturday.

Actor Oleksandr Hrekov had travelled to Dublin to perform in a Kyiv theatre company’s production of Brian Friel’s Translations.

After the final performance on Saturday, he was attacked near the Abbey Theatre in what has been called an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

Mr Hrekov was brought to the Mater Hospital with “serious” injuries that required stitches; a spokesperson for the Abbey said he is “recovering well”.

No arrests have been made, Gardaí said.

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin condemned the “cowardly attack”.

She said that the production of Translations was “an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the people of Ukraine”.

“I hope Oleksandr makes a full recovery and returns to his craft as soon as possible,” she said on Twitter.

A Abbey spokesperson said: “We were honoured to welcome and work with our Ukrainian colleagues from the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre over the last ten days, showing their production of Brian Friel’s Translations to sold out houses at the Abbey Theatre.

“They are a group of incredible and resilient artists – using their art as an act of resistance to speak to their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way.

“A 27-strong theatre company travelled from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Unfortunately, one of the cast was attacked near the Abbey on Saturday evening, after the final performance.

“This was an unprovoked, random act of mindless violence, that left the cast member needing stitches and treatment in hospital.

“Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre condemn this behaviour and stand together against bullying and violence of this nature.

“The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday.”

The spokesperson added: “This incident will not overshadow the joyful and important collaboration between our two theatre companies.

“This is only the beginning of the Abbey Theatre’s artistic relationship with our friends at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre.”

