Cork drowning victim named as Polish mother of two

Tributes have been paid to mother of two, Joanna Wisniowśka, who died yesterday (Sunday) after attempting to rescue her young son after he got into difficulty swimming off Ballycroneen beach in East Cork.

Ms Wisniowśka, who was a native of Strzyzow in Poland, rushed into the sea in a bid to help her ten-year-old son shortly before 1pm yesterday. The boy managed to make his way on to rocks on the shore.

However, unfortunately Joanna in turn experienced difficulty in the water. She was taken from the sea by the RNLI and transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she passed away yesterday afternoon.

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley described Joanna, her partner Maciej and their children Stanislaw and Zofia as being “deeply rooted in the community.”

“The family are fully integrated into the town. I think they even have an Irish nickname. It is a pure and utter tragedy.

(Going to try and save your child) well it is your first reaction as a parent. Your first reaction is to defend.

That young fella (Stanislaw) was rowing yesterday morning with East Ferry (Rowing Club) in a regatta. Ballycroneen is a beautiful beach but there can be riptides there.”

Deputy Buckley said that every effort would be made to assist the grieving family in the coming days. “The rowing family and the rowing community is huge and people will do everything they can for them.

"We are getting comments (of sympathy) from Carlow rowing club and from all rowing clubs (throughout) the country this morning. Rowing is a brilliant community.

"It is devastating for the family but it is devastating for the club as well. Of course there is rivalry with other clubs. But they (all the clubs) help each other and (the rowing community) is really all about giving.”

East Ferry Rowing Club paid an online tribute to Joanna in which they said that they were shocked and saddened by her sudden and tragic passing.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Maciej, her partner, Stanisław, her son, Zofia, her daughter and all extended family and friends.

"Maciej and Stanisław are both rowers with East Ferry Rowing Club. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by todays tragic news.

"May Joanna Rest in Peace.”

In a Facebook post the RNLI said that the lifeboat crew from Ballycotton, along with their colleagues in Crosshaven Lifeboat station were requested to launch yesterday by Valentia Coast Guard.

“Local coast guard units from Ballycotton and Guileen located one of the swimmers on the rocks who was winched to safety by the crew of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117. The second casualty was rescued from the water in a joint operation by both lifeboat crews and transferred into the care of waiting emergency services.

Sadly, we learned later that the woman we rescued did not recover. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends and our thoughts are with the young child who was brought to safety.

We also wish to acknowledge the incredible work of our colleagues in the other agencies who worked tirelessly, to try and save a life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Meanwhile, Joanna was a certified massage therapist who previously ran her own mobile massage business. She also worked in the spa at the Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork where she was known to be a hard worker who was well liked by her colleagues.

Joanna lived at The Crescent, Lus An Ime, in Cloyne, Co Cork. She was located in the water by the Ballycotton RNLI All Weather Lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury whilst the rescue operation was overseen by the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Centre in Valentia.

Crosshaven RNLI Inshore operation also Lifeboat also assisted in the operation as did Irish Search and Rescue units from Ballycotton and Guileen.The Rescue 117 helicopter airlifted Joanna to CUH. Her son Stanislaw was also taken to hospital. However, he escaped serious injury in the incident.

The family had lived in Cloyne for several years. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.