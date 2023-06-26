Anti-war protest outside major security forum in Dublin

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Anti-war protesters have staged a demonstration outside a major security conference in Dublin.

Gathering in the city centre for the penultimate day of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, protesters held signs criticising Nato and banners calling for neutrality to be enshrined in the Irish Constitution.

The protesters moved from a gathering on Dame Street where speeches were held towards Dublin Castle, which is hosting the forum on Monday and Tuesday.

Protesters outside Dublin Castle ahead of the third day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy (Niall Carson/PA)

The schedule for Monday’s proceedings includes an examination of Ireland’s engagement with Nato through the partnership for peace and discussions on the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

The first two days of the security forum in Cork and Galway were beset by protests and interruptions during key addresses.

Gardaí removed several anti-Nato protesters during Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s opening address in Cork on Thursday.