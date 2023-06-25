Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision

Michael Bolton

Monday, 26th June 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of the death of 20-year-old Fintan Traynor, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lemgare, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan.

In the early hours of 26th June 2011, Fintan Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. He was struck by a car on the Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co. Armagh.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Investigating gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in this collision. The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by Gardaí at the scene of the collision.

On the 12th anniversary of Fintan’s death, An Garda Síochána are renewing their appeal for information concerning this fatal hit-and-run.

This investigation remains active and in the past 10 years An Garda Síochána have followed over 400 leads, however the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.

Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District is appealing to the public for information;

"I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward.

"With the passage of time, perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter. Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

"In 12 years, loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

"You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25.”

A reward for information which leads to the recovery of the vehicle and identification of the driver is available through Crimestoppers.

Any person with information is urged to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda Station.