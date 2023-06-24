Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 17:48

External review of RTÉ's governance and culture to be carried out

The move follows the revelation that Ryan Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTÉ had previously declared
External review of RTÉ's governance and culture to be carried out

David Young, PA

An external review of governance and culture at RTÉ has been announced by Minister for the Media Catherine Martin following the controversy around the under-reporting of the salary paid to its star broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Martin said a Government decision on the future funding model of the State broadcaster would also be paused pending the outcome of the review.

The move follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTÉ had previously declared.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTÉ apologised on Thursday after admitting that between 2017 and 2022, former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling €345,000 above his annual published salary.

On Friday, the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes was suspended amid the fall-out from the furore rocking the broadcaster.

Ms Martin announced the review after meeting with the chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh at her department in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

RTÉ has commissioned its own external probe into the contracts of other higher earners at the broadcaster.

Ms Martin said the “revelations signal potential deeper challenges in the organisation”.

“I have therefore decided there needs to be an external review of governance and culture at RTÉ,” she said.

“The purpose of this review will be to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls.

“While, as Minister, I cannot get involved in the day-to-day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.

“Public trust in RTÉ must be rebuilt. Therefore, a Government decision on the future funding model for public service broadcasting has been paused until such time as this review is complete and the findings considered.

“My officials will develop terms of reference in this regard over the coming week, and I will expect the full co-operation of the RTÉ Board and senior executives in engaging with this review and in engaging with Oireachtas committees in the coming period.”

RTE pay revelations
RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

After the meeting, Ms Ní Raghallaigh declined to be drawn on the detail of what was discussed.

“I had a very constructive meeting with the Minister,” she said.

“I am going back now to speak with my board and I will be making a statement later but the meeting was very constructive. So until I talk to the board I have nothing more to say.”

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTÉ published incorrect figures for his earnings.

He said he would not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

More in this section

Motorist (80) who knocked down and fatally injured pedestrian avoids jail Motorist (80) who knocked down and fatally injured pedestrian avoids jail
Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE
Police treating fire in Lisburn as arson attack Police treating fire in Lisburn as arson attack
catherine martinrteryan tubridylate late showsiún ní raghallaighexternal review
Main doors of Stardust were closed as 'screaming and banging' heard, inquest told

Main doors of Stardust were closed as 'screaming and banging' heard, inquest told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more