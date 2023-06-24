Citizens' Assembly on Drugs use says overdose figures a 'wake-up call' for action

Michael Bolton

The Chairperson of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, Paul Reid, has said that stark new statistics from the Health Research Board published at today’s third meeting of the Assembly, show that over 400 drugs related deaths in Ireland in 2020 are a wake-up call for the country.

Mr Reid said more than one person dies every day in Ireland directly due to drugs use further reinforcing Ireland’s status as having one of the highest per capita rates of drugs deaths in Europe.

He said such statistics are a strong reminder to Assembly members of the urgent need to produce meaningful and effective recommendations that will help reduce the devastating harm caused by illicit drugs use.

Mr Reid was speaking following a presentation by Dr Suzi Lyons of the Health Research Board to Assembly members at this morning’s meeting that is considering health-led approaches and policies in regard to drugs use.

The meeting is also hearing from health experts from Portugal and Austria on the specific national policy approaches towards drugs use that have been adopted in these countries.

Speaking about the presentation from the Health Research Board, Mr Reid highlighted the range of drugs that are involved in these deaths that are not confined to one particular source and that the statistics demonstrated both the importance of the Assembly and the need for real change.

Mr Reid commented, “The HRB statistics show that it is not only heroin that is a key factor in these deaths but also methadone, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, benzodiazepines and other prescription drugs. Poly-drug use is clearly a huge part of the problem, and dual diagnosis seems to feature in half of the deaths.

“This is all grim news. When the problem is shifting rapidly we need equivalent change in our approach to national policy and delivery of necessary services.

“For that reason, this weekend the Assembly is focussing potential solutions. We’re also hearing case studies of good practice from Ireland and abroad. But we need to remain focused on the key questions: what is working, what is not working, and what could work to make a significant difference.

"Finding the answers to those questions will be central to our work from now and will be the key part of our recommendations in the Assembly’s final report.”