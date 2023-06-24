RTÉ chairwoman to meet Media Minister over Tubridy controversy

By Rebecca Black, PA

The chairwoman of RTÉ will meet Media Minister Catherine Martin as the national broadcaster reels from the controversy over the misreporting of the salary of its highest paid presenter.

It has emerged that former Late Late Show frontman Ryan Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE apologised as it admitted that between 2017 and 2022, Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy (Damien Eagers/PA)

On Friday, the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes was suspended and the National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into the broadcaster’s corporate governance.

Later that evening, RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said a process is under way, and he expects it to be completed within days rather than weeks.

Tubridy has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTÉ published incorrect figures for his earnings

Tubridy said he will not be presenting his daily radio show next week.

Ms Martin will meet RTÉ chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh later for a face-to-face that was originally planned to take place on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his concern at what he said appears to have been a “serious breach of trust and truth” between RTE and the Government, and the people

He said Ms Ni Raghallaigh will be asked to set out in detail, the issues involved and the steps the RTÉ Board is taking.

“The Government considers it essential that we have the highest standards of governance, accountability and transparency from RTÉ and will consider what further action may be required,” he said.

“All of the matters involved will have to be examined and, perhaps, remedial steps taken to restore trust and confidence.”