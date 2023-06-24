Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 08:54

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

A wide range of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages.
The continued fallout from Ryan Tubridy's salary at RTÉ dominates the headlines on Saturdays papers.

The Irish Times leads with claims of weak financial control at RTÉ which claim they had no oversight over the top earners.

The Irish Examiner lead with claims of employees at RTÉ feeling "betrayed" over the payments to Ryan Tubridy.

The Echo leads with the appointment of independent councillor Kieran McCarthy has mayor of Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with Ryan Tubridy's apology for not asking questions to RTE over his incorrect figures for his salary.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with Ryan Tubridy determined to be back on air presenting his morning radio show, despite this scandal.

The Irish Daily Star also leads with Tubridy vowing to return to air despite this controversy.

British papers

A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Guardian reports a “tsunami” of dangerous vapes have been seized by trading standards in the last three years.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has struck a deal with banks to pause repossessions for 12 months in an effort to ease mortgage pain, according to the Daily Mail and FT Weekend.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports junior doctors are set to strike for a record five days in a row in the latest escalation of their fight for fair pay.

The Times says the Government may block pay rises for millions of public sector workers over inflation fears.

The Daily Express leads with the Prince of Wales’s mission to tackle homelessness in honour of his late mother.

And The Sun says Katie Price’s mum has told the paper her daughter is “lucky to be alive”.

