Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 11:24

Calls for more dog-friendly services

Dogs Trust Ireland celebrates their sixth National "Dog Friendly Ireland Day."
Calls for more dog-friendly services

Katie Mellett

A survey carried out by Dogs Trust Ireland found that 96 per cent of dog owners would like to see public transport become more dog-friendly, and 90 per cent of non-dog owners would ike to see the same.

On Friday, Dogs Trust Ireland Celebrated their sixth National ‘Dog Friendly Ireland Day’.

To mark this celebration, Dogs Trust has created an online assessment tool for owners to help them better understand their dogs’ behaviours and determine whether they will be content visiting dog friendly establishments.

Dogs Trust carried our research in May, they asked 3,480 people and from that 3,048 were dog-owners. They found 94 per cent of owners would bring their dog on holiday in Ireland, if the destination was dog-friendly and 88 per cent of dog owners would like to see dogs at work if their workplace was suitable, as would 81 per cent of non-dog owners.

This shows the huge increase in demand for dog friendly services, especially public transport, accommodation and the option to bring dogs to suitable workplaces.

However, as Dogs Trust has received a record number of 1,654 requests from people hoping to relinquish dogs into their care this year, the charity is appealing to owners to learn the signs their dog may be stressed or uncomfortable in a situation.

Vonna Nolan, Head Coach of Dog School Ireland explains: “This year, we want to help as many owners as possible to recognise if their dog is enjoying visiting dog friendly locations."

"The most common reason people want to relinquish their dog is due to unwanted behaviour issues so, we hope our assessment tool empowers owners to decide if their dog might prefer to remain at home while they grab a coffee with friends."

 Dogs Trust is encouraging the dog loving public to get involved in this year’s Dog Friendly Ireland Day by sharing photos of their happy dogs at home, in the workplace or visiting dog friendly establishments on social media using the hashtag #DogFriendlyIrelandDay.

