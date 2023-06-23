Dublin City Council begins work on homes for older people

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 11:45

Dublin City Council has announced that they will begin work on the regeneration of Glin Court Older Persons housing complex next week.
Dublin City Council has announced that it will begin work next week on the regeneration of Glin Court Older Persons housing complex in Coolock.

The new development will replace the existing housing complex with the construction of 32 homes for older people. As well as delivering modern homes, the Older Persons housing scheme will also provide a landscaped residential courtyard for the new residents.

A new modern community centre and kitchen will serve both the residents of Glin Court and the wider area with a meals-on-wheels service.

All the units are designed in accordance with the recommendations of the National Disability Authority’s Buildings for everyone, and the ground floor units are designed to be fully accessible for wheelchair users and are capable of adaptation for wheelchair dependable living at any time in the future.

Visiting the site today the Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said, “I am delighted to see the redevelopment of Glin Court in Coolock begin. The redevelopment will see the transformation of older persons accommodation from small bedsits into modern one-bed apartments."

The total budget for this project is €14.5 million and the work is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Cllr Alison Gilliland, Chair of Dublin City Council’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee said, “Today is an important milestone in housing delivery in our local area. I very much look forward to seeing the building progress and ultimately new tenants move in to beautiful new homes.”

Dublin City Council appointed an integrated design team led by Paul Keogh Architects to design the residential redevelopment.

