Harris: Security forum protests 'disappointing but not unexpected'

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has expressed disappointment at the scenes in Cork at the first meeting of the forum on international security policy when Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s speech was interrupted by anti-Nato protestors.

“They're disappointing, if not unsurprising. I just never understand why anyone wants to stifle debate. I think we've seen an incredible effort over the course of the last week to try and stifle a really important discussion. And in many ways, we've had over the last week a discussion really about process.

"I'm hoping now that we get into a discussion of actual substance, the substance of really important issues around the security and protection of this country into the future,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today show.

People had a right to protest and to make their views known, but now it was important to get into the work of the forum, he added.

When asked who had tried to stifle debate, Mr Harris said it had been unfortunate that the discussion over the past week had been polarised or focused on the issue of neutrality, an issue on which the Government had no intention of changing its position.

“Ultimately, now we have an opportunity through this forum to hear a range of expert views and opinions across many different workshops and sessions on a whole variety of topics.”

The President had the right as a citizen to make his views known, as did all the citizens of the country, but the Government also had a right, and a responsibility not to “shirk” discussions, said Mr Harris, but he did not agree with the sentiments expressed by the President.

“The Government, in using its own executive authority, is entirely within its rights and entirely right to actually establish this forum. But ultimately, the forum will come back to Government with its output in time."