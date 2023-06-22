What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The missing submersible, the forum on defence policy and extortionate hotel prices feature on the front pages of Ireland's papers.

The Irish Times reports that the Government has reassured the chair of its defence policy forum Prof Louise Richardson of its support, further distancing itself from the criticisms of President Michael D Higgins. The forum gets underway today in Cork.

Ireland is now the most expensive country in the EU with Irish consumers paying more for goods, services, and alcohol and tobacco than any other country in the union, the Irish Examiner says.

The Central Bank has been accused of being “fast asleep” when it comes to helping mortgage prisoners whose loans were sold to vulture funds, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail says planning permission for Dublin's MetroLink is at risk due to ‘unhelpful submissions’ by State agencies.

The Irish Daily Mirror focuses on the plight of the Titanic tourist submersible, which only has a few hours of oxygen left as search and rescue efforts continue.

Paschal Donohoe dons a cowboy hat on the front page of the Irish Daily Star as the Minister called on the hospitality sector to “do the right thing” in relation to hotel prices during Taylor Swift’s tour dates.

A man has been told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for the “brutal, merciless and outrageous” murder of his five-year-old stepdaughter in Co Antrim, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The UK’s economic crisis and the missing Titan submersible were at the front of the agenda in Britain’s major newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror say a deep sea rescue robot is the last chance of finding the five people onboard the missing Titan submersible.

The Sun holds out hope as it reports the Victor 6000 and a crane has been deployed to retrieve the submersible.

On tomorrow's front page: Titanic sub’s last hope as robot Victor 6000 and crane that can reach 12,500ft deployed with just hours left to save crewhttps://t.co/1CZcXLkHPr pic.twitter.com/ZDVD99LB2H — The Sun (@TheSun) June 21, 2023

Metro takes a different look at the situation, saying time has run out for the five people inside the submersible.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



TIME RUNS OUT...



🔴 'Hope' even as sub's oxygen ends #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/kUF5lv9B6b — Metro (@MetroUK) June 21, 2023

And, the Daily Star says there is just hours left for the five people missing on the submersible.

Under a picture of ongoing search efforts for the missing submersible, the Daily Mail reports senior Tory MPs have turned on the Bank of England over the rates crisis.

Meanwhile, The Times says triggering a recession could slow inflation rates.

The i continues to report on Britain’s mortgage crisis, saying a new rate rise is causing recession fears.

Thursday's front page: Mortgage pain deepens as new rate rise sparks recession fears#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AMoMFx1XUc — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 21, 2023

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is under pressure to increase interest rates due to stubborn inflation.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday June 22 https://t.co/E2NGdliW3q pic.twitter.com/1ihPxaA6cS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 21, 2023

The Guardian looks overseas, revealing security guards at a farm in Kenya that supplies the majority of pineapples to Britain have been accused of assaulting and killing people suspected of trespassing on their land.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 June 2023: Guards at Del Monte pineapple farm accused of killings in Kenya pic.twitter.com/WbRSe2C6Ec — The Guardian (@guardian) June 21, 2023

And The Daily Telegraph says the NHS will offer lung cancer checks for ex-smokers to boost cancer survival rates.