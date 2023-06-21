Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 12:05

Microchip company to create nearly 300 new jobs in Ireland

Advanced Micro Devices has announced the creation of 290 new jobs at their firm in Dublin, following a €124 million investment.
Microchip company to create nearly 300 new jobs in Ireland

Katie Mellett

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced plans for continued growth in Ireland through an investment of up to $135 million (€124 million) over four years.

AMD already has adaptive computing research, development and engineering operations in the State.

The new investment will allow AMD to design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.

The investment is intended to fund several strategic research and development projects through the addition of up to 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions, as well as a broad range of additional support roles.

The development will be formally announced in Dublin on Wednesday by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, and Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, marketing, communications and human resources at AMD.

The new investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Mr Coveney warmly welcomed "the ambitious plans of AMD" and said: "This significant investment will not only bolster our thriving technology sector but also create long-term career opportunities for both highly experienced professionals and new graduates from engineering disciplines."

Chief executive of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan said: "This investment will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible while contributing further to Ireland's position as a global technology leader."

More in this section

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards
Plans for water treatment plant in Co Cork on hold after two locals object Plans for water treatment plant in Co Cork on hold after two locals object
Taylor Swift concerts: 'Shocking' price gouging as Dublin hotel raises rates to €1,000 Taylor Swift concerts: 'Shocking' price gouging as Dublin hotel raises rates to €1,000
dublinsimon coveneyadvanced micro devicesinvestmentminister for enterprisemichael lohandepartment of enterprise trade and employmentruth cotter
Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more