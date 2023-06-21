Microchip company to create nearly 300 new jobs in Ireland

Katie Mellett

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced plans for continued growth in Ireland through an investment of up to $135 million (€124 million) over four years.

AMD already has adaptive computing research, development and engineering operations in the State.

The new investment will allow AMD to design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.

The investment is intended to fund several strategic research and development projects through the addition of up to 290 highly skilled engineering and research positions, as well as a broad range of additional support roles.

The development will be formally announced in Dublin on Wednesday by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, and Ruth Cotter, senior vice president, marketing, communications and human resources at AMD.

The new investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Mr Coveney warmly welcomed "the ambitious plans of AMD" and said: "This significant investment will not only bolster our thriving technology sector but also create long-term career opportunities for both highly experienced professionals and new graduates from engineering disciplines."

Chief executive of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan said: "This investment will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible while contributing further to Ireland's position as a global technology leader."