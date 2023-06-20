Drogheda launches campaign to become the Republic's sixth city

Olivia Kelleher

A campaign has been launched to have Drogheda in Co Louth recognised as the State's "sixth city" after census figures revealed that the greater Drogheda area has a population of over 67,000.

The figure include populations from not only Drogheda, but East Meath, with the Drogheda City Status group describing it as a 'transboundary city.'

Anna McKenna, chairperson of the group, told Newstalk Breakfast that Drogheda has been neglected for years. She said that city status would serve as a welcome, if challenging, boost for the area.

"It is important to acknowledge potential challenges that come with it. A transition to a city would indeed come with increased competition and the need for careful resource management, she said.

"[It] would need to have the proper planning and collaboration, and that all comes with the administration and the governance.

"Until we get that, Drogheda's still going to be the hidden city, or the neglected city. Money hasn't been put in, resources haven't been put into Drogheda: there's no IDA in Drogheda, there's no State agencies in Drogheda."

Ms McKenna said giving Drogheda city status would simplify its governance.

"We would have our own administration, our own governance; at the moment we're governed by two county councils - one in Meath and one in Louth. We're falling between the two stools, and it's not helping us [in] any way.We can't make our own decisions regarding anything."

Ms McKenna said that a meeting was held in the Central Statistics Office on Monday in relation to how Drogheda could become a city.

"One of the reasons (to make it a city) is the agglomeration of East Meath with Drogheda... they used to do that on a grid of 100 metres - now they've changed it to 250 metres, which is good for us.

"If it's followed through like that, it would look as if Drogheda is going to become a city.

"Then it goes to the politicians, and it's up to the political establishment to follow on," she said.