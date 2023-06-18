Tralee returning to normal after flooding but hospital closed to visitors

Anne Lucey

Tralee was returning to normal on Sunday after a Saturday afternoon cloudburst which saw huge volumes of water overwhelm drains and gutters and shoppers run for shelter.

University Hospital Kerry remains closed to visitors today after the flash flooding which affected access roads, entrance areas and a number of departments.

The town’s main Dunnes at North Circular Store is also closed today. It suffered roof damage during the torrential rain which lasted for around 45 minutes.

Outgoing mayor of Tralee Councillor Mikey Sheehy said businesses were this morning assessing the damage.

"The volume of water that fell was incredible," he said.

"It lasted for around 45 minutes, and it took around the same time for the waters to subside. Gullies and gutters could not deal with the volumes and buildings with flat roofs were badly affected.

Most businesses apart from those worst affected would reopen on Monday, Mr Sheehy expected.

Away from the town centre, the Omniplex cinema on the outskirts of Tralee on the Dan Spring Road was badly affected and remains closed.

Incoming mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil Councillor Johnny Wall said the floods were almost a foot deep in areas of the town centre - and a bucket of water would have been collected in just seconds.

"I never saw rain like it," Mr Wall said.

► VIDEO: Tralee, Co. Kerry hit by ‘biblical’ flash flooding pic.twitter.com/Qs29eZAFbl — Irish Times Video (@irishtimesvideo) June 18, 2023

With no rain for up to five weeks in Tralee, sediment had hardened in the sewer and drainage pipes and waste water system and the water had nowhere to go.

Were the cloudburst to occur today, the system would be free to deal with it as the sediment had been washed away.

Six pipe bands from all over the country were lining up to go on stage at the town’s Féile na mBláth festival for a competition when the heavens opened. With just marquees in the park, for shelter, the event was cancelled.

"We had no rain for weeks and this event had been hugely looked forward to," Mr Wall said.

On Banna Beach there was lightning and the coast guard in Valentia was alerted to organise assistance for two lifeguards. The lifeguards were clearing the beach of bathers because of the lightening threat and were at the water’s edge when it struck alongside them, it is understood. They were taken to UHK for observation.

University Hospital Kerry really took a bad doing in the Tralee floods. Hope all returns to normal soon pic.twitter.com/1hDYtRDBCc — Shane McAuliffe 🐷✈️ (@ShaneMcAuliffe1) June 18, 2023

Low-lying Tralee, which is at the confluence of a number of rivers on their way to the bay, is accustomed to flooding, but historically this relates to tidal and winter floods.

Saturday’s event which saw water flow into coffee and clothes shops was related to a cloudburst and prolonged heavy rain which lasted for more than 30 minutes. Main streets like Denny Street and Castle Street experienced a river of water.

A spokesman for Kerry County Council said the rain had overwhelmed the drainage system. It was very localised - nearby towns like Castleisland had little or no rain.

Fire and roads crews rushed to the worst affected.

UHK said the hospital remained closed on Sunday to all but compassionate visits and emergency cases.