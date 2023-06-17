Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 15:10

Man (40s) dies after being struck by lorry in Co Mayo

A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, has died after being struck by an articulated lorry in Co Mayo on Saturday morning
James Cox

A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, has died after being struck by an articulated lorry in Co Mayo on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred at approximately 7.40am at Knockroe, Bunniconlon, Co Mayo.

The man was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital. He has since passed away. The Coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be conducted in due course, gardaí said.

The male driver, age in his 60s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene later today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly people travelling on the L6612, Bunniconlon to Enniscrone Road between the hours of 7.30am and 8am this morning.

Any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

