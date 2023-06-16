Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 09:09

Man charged with dangerous driving incident in Dublin

He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.
Man charged with dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Michael Bolton

A man in his 30s arrested on Thursday night in connection with a dangerous driving incident which occurred in Monkstown, Co.Dublin on 9th May has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

At the time, gardaí were on proactive patrol near the Oliver Plunkett Road when they observed a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen.

A uniformed member exited the marked Garda patrol car to approach the parked vehicle. The stolen vehicle then proceeded to mount the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked patrol car, narrowly missing pedestrians and the uniformed member.

No Garda members or civilians were injured during the incident.

More in this section

Man jailed for 18 months for child cruelty Man jailed for 18 months for child cruelty
Minister unable to give embodied carbon estimate for Housing For All plan Minister unable to give embodied carbon estimate for Housing For All plan
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
dublingardaidangerous drivingmonkstown
Teacher accused of professional misconduct over inappropriate contact on Snapchat

Teacher accused of professional misconduct over inappropriate contact on Snapchat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more