Man charged with dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Michael Bolton

A man in his 30s arrested on Thursday night in connection with a dangerous driving incident which occurred in Monkstown, Co.Dublin on 9th May has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

At the time, gardaí were on proactive patrol near the Oliver Plunkett Road when they observed a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen.

A uniformed member exited the marked Garda patrol car to approach the parked vehicle. The stolen vehicle then proceeded to mount the footpath at speed, colliding with the marked patrol car, narrowly missing pedestrians and the uniformed member.

No Garda members or civilians were injured during the incident.