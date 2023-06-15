Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 14:40

Three people arrested after man assaulted in Dublin

Gardaí received report that a man, aged in his 30s, had received head injuries and attended the scene.
Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Dublin on Thursday morning have arrested three people.

Officers received report that a man, aged in his 30s, had received head injuries and attended the scene in Donaghmede.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested in connection with this incident. All three are currently detained at Garda Stations in the DMR North under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

