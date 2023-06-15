Varadkar says he has ‘overwhelming support’ within parliamentary party

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has the full support of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, which he intends to lead into the next general election, as media reports suggested some members are unhappy with him continuing as leader.

Asked what he would say to Fine Gael members criticising his leadership in the media, Mr Varadkar said Irish people want politicians to focus on their concerns.

Speaking to reporters in Mayo, the Taoiseach said: “We had a really good parliamentary party meeting last night and confirmed my view that I have the support of the overwhelming majority of my parliamentary party.

“And I’ll be leading from the front with absolute energy and absolute commitment.”

Mr Varadkar said his party will focus on building more houses, helping families with the cost of living and investing in all regions of Ireland.

Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael party suffered a drop in support in a recent Irish Times/Ipsos poll. Photo: PA.

“My focus isn’t actually on party politics, it’s on leading the government. And the most important thing that we can do as a government is to concentrate not on party issues but on the things that concern people.”

Mr Varadkar was asked about the latest Irish Times/Ipsos poll which showed Fine Gael has lost four points, dropping to 18% for only the second time this millennium.

He said: “Look, sure, polls go up and they go down. We are probably back to where we were this time last year. We bounced back from that, we’ll bounce back again.”

Tanaiste Micheál Martin at the National Economic Dialogue conference in Dublin Castle. Photo: PA.

The same poll showed a 3 per cent rise to 21 per cent for Fianna Fáil.

Speaking elsewhere on the matter, Fianna Fáil leader and Tanaiste Micheál Martin said he is not a “short-termist”.

“I don’t really pay much heed to polling and polls and I don’t allow myself to get fixated on them because I think it can disrupt the government of the day,” he said.

“We should stay focused on the issues that matter to people.”

Mr Martin also said he will contend the next general election as leader of his party – after being asked if he will put his name forward for an EU Commissioner role.

Asked if he is ruling out running for that role or for the office of president, Mr Martin said: “I know it’s a summer’s day but there’s other issues.

“I’ve been tipped for a lot of things and it’s amazing – back to polling – what can change in terms of what I’m tipped for from time to time, so I don’t take it too seriously.”