Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 14:00

Penneys opens revamped store in Clonmel after €5.6m investment

Located on O’Connell Street in the Tipperary town, the renovated store features an additional lower ground floor.
Penneys has opened its revamped and extended store in Clonmel following an investment of €5.7 million by the retailer.

Located on O’Connell Street in the Tipperary town, the renovated store features an additional lower ground floor.

The former basement stock room level has been converted into a new retail space for the kids, menswear, and homeware departments. The existing floor now features a bigger womenswear department.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English, deputy mayor of Clonmel Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, Penneys area manager Michael McCarthy, Head of Penneys Ireland Damien O’Neill and store manager Declan Kirby at the opening of the Clonmel store. Photo: Darragh Kane

Penneys will be creating 20 new positions as part of the extension at Clonmel, a 44 per cent increase in the store team.

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "This refreshed store with increased floor space will allow us to showcase even more of our product range, offering great-value fashion and essentials to the people of Tipperary. We are proud to continue to play our part in supporting local towns and communities and to investing in Irish retail."

Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Pat English said: "The new jobs and extra shopping space are a real boost to the town, the investment highlights the attractiveness of O’Connell Street as a place to do business."

Penneys, which operates as Primark outside of Ireland, has 37 stores in the State.  The retailer said the extended store in Clonmel is part of its commitment to invest over €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

