Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Man in critical condition following assault on Cork's Grand Parade

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday
Man in critical condition following assault on Cork's Grand Parade

Muireann Duffy

A young man has been seriously injured following an assault in Cork city.

The incident took place on Grand Parade at around 7.30pm.

The injured man, aged in his mid-20s, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where gardaí said he remains in critical condition.

A second man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been preserved and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021-494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Anyone who was in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Street between 7.15pm and 8pm is asked to come forward, particularly those with camera (including dash cam) footage.

More in this section

Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news Ireland v Greece: Time, channel, team news
Witness 'not really 100%' sure in identifying man accused of Gareth Hutch shooting Witness 'not really 100%' sure in identifying man accused of Gareth Hutch shooting
Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo Woman dies after being hit by train in Sligo
corkcork university hospitalgrand paradeassault
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more