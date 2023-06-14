Autism committee makes 109 recommendations to Government

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

The State should introduce a targeted, non-means tested cost of disability payment for autistic and disabled people and their carers who experience high levels of expenditure due to their diagnosis or disability, according to the final report of an Oireachtas committee.

Among 109 recommendations, the joint committee on autism said there should also be specific targeted supports for those with the highest additional costs due to disability including autism.

It also called for an increase to the income disregard for the Disability Allowance and the Carer’s Allowance to account for the high costs of disability.

The committee says all 109 recommendations are urgently needed to provide for greater cross-departmental collaboration, joined-up service provision, clear pathways and direct access to services and accessible information as well as comprehensive consultation with the autistic community and well-resourced public services.

Launching the report, committee chairman and Senator Micheal Carrigy said several key issues were identified including delays in Assessment of Need, poor access to assessments and services, the lack of inclusivity in education and a lack of employment supports.

The committee heard directly from autistic self-advocates and the families of young autistic people.

Mr Carrigy said: “Members were moved by the honesty of the autistic community and their families as they shared their personal stories.

“We heard of the barriers that are faced by autistic people as they try to access the services and supports to which they are entitled and which they deserve.

“We heard of the struggles of autistic people who are confronted by a society which has for too long failed to consider their needs and has not facilitated their full participation.

“While the Committee is grateful to these advocates, we are also disappointed that they have been forced to share details of their private lives and the challenges they experience with the public.”

Among the key ‘whole-of-government’ recommendations made by the committee is for Government to enact legislation which requires the State to publish an autism strategy every three years.

It recommended the establishment of a committee or monitoring group featuring autistic people to participate in drafting and monitoring the strategy and require the Minister for Disabilities of the day to address both Houses of the Oireachtas annually to provide an update regarding its progress.

It also called for national autism acceptance campaigns to promote the participation of autistic people in all areas of social and cultural life along with targeted campaigns in key areas such as education, employment and health.

The Committee said the needs of autistic people should be taken into account when designing all public services and the autistic community should be included when designing autism-specific services.

It wants a dedicated cross-departmental unit in the Department of the Taoiseach to facilitate a whole-of-government approach to autism and to embed joined-up services.

The committee also made recommendations across a range of sectoral areas, including disability services, health, education, housing, employment and social protection.

Mr Carrigy said: “The recommendations contained within this report were also informed by a broad range of witnesses including academics, service-providers, policymakers and more. We are grateful for the considerable engagement which we had with all of our stakeholders.

“Their expertise is greatly appreciated and it is reflected in this report.

“There is a need for society to better understand and include autistic people.

“Moreover, there is a need for urgent action from the Government to address the stigma associated with autism and to improve the provision of services to autistic people.

“The Committee asks that this report is debated in both Houses of the Oireachtas and that its recommendations are implemented by Government.”