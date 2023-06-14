Varadkar says Luxembourg shows coalition can be re-elected

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has used a press conference following a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg to say it is possible the current coalition Government could be re-elected.

Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Bettel has led a coalition of his Democratic Party, along with the Socialist Workers’ Party and the Greens since 2013, with the grouping continuing in power through a 2018 election.

Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael party is in a coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “I think we are quite similar in many ways.

“Your coalition is three parties including the Greens – two large parties and the Greens being the third.

“The evidence from Luxembourg shows that if a coalition government of three parties of that nature governs well, it can be re-elected.”

He also told Mr Bettel that said when they first got to know each other “people did not expect your government to be re-elected”.

He added: “And it was.”

Mr Bettel, who learned English in the Malahide area of Dublin as a student, was in the city as part of a visit to mark Luxembourg’s upcoming national day of celebration.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland and Luxembourg share “excellent bilateral relations”, including the opening of an embassy in Dublin.

The leaders discussed the changing European defence landscape following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Mr Varadkar informing the Luxembourgian prime minister about Ireland’s consultative forum on issues of foreign policy and neutrality.

Mr Bettel and Mr Varadkar also discussed issues around housing in both states.

The Taoiseach also thanked Luxembourg for “solidarity” during Brexit.

“Thank you for your visit, solidarity and friendship. You are most welcome to Ireland.”

Mr Bettel thanked Mr Varadkar for the “warm welcome”. He also met Tánaiste Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins.

He said learning English in Ireland enabled him to develop a deep relationship with the country. The prime minister said relations between the two countries has deepened through shared goals and values.

“Thank you for your friendship and your trust.”

“We have elections in October, so I don’t know if next year I would be able to come to Dublin. But as a prime minister visiting capitals for our national day and not coming to the capital where I learned English would not have been acceptable, so I wanted to be sure I did it this year.”