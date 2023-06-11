Businessman released on bailed over €140,000 drug bust

Tom Tuite

A businessman charged over a €140,000 cannabis seizure following a traffic stop in Dublin has been released on bail.

Karl McGuinness, 38, of The Weaver, Earl Street, Dublin 8 and Barnamore Park, Finglas, Dublin, was arrested on Friday.

Gardaí charged him with possessing cannabis for sale or supply at his Dublin 8 apartment, after his van was pulled over in the city.

Mr McGuinness was brought before a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Ashley Hynes told the court the estimated value of the drug seizure and alleged the accused had also been found with €8,500 cash in his vehicle.

She agreed with defence barrister Kevin McCrave that his client resided at the Dublin 8 apartment, but following enquiries, gardai were aware he had a family home in Finglas.

The Sundrive Road station garda had no objection to bail subject to strict conditions and Judge Conor Fottrell ruled that there would have to be a very large cash lodgement.

Counsel said his client was "somewhat impecunious", but the judge said significant money was found.

The defence submitted that this was a bail application, not a hearing of the whole case and that his client had stated to gardaí the money "was for his own business".

The court heard it was "a significant amount of cash in different packs".

The accused has yet to indicate a plea.

His barrister pleaded with the court to consider a "reasonable sum" when setting bail.

Judge Fottrell fixed bail in the defendant's bond of €5,000, of which €3,000 had to be lodged. He noted that the amount was available, and the accused was released.

Judge Fottrell ordered him to appear again on June 30th, sign on daily at his local garda station, and reside at his Finglas address.

The defence opened a legal aid application but deferred it after Garda Hynes told the judge the accused "has his own business".

The judge said the issue could be renewed on the next date.