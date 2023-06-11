Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 13:05

Man (60s) in Mayo arrested over alleged investment fraud

A man in his 60s has been arrested over alleged investment fraud in Charlestown, Co Mayo
James Cox

A man in his 60s has been arrested over alleged investment fraud in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

On Saturday, gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man for an ongoing investigation into an offence of deception.

The arrest relates to an investigation into investment fraud. More than 65 complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána from persons who were deceived and lost approximately €1.2 million in total, between 2016 and 2022.

The man, aged in his 60s, is currently detained at a garda station in the Co Mayo under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

