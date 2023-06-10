Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 10:53

Wexford hospital emergency department to reopen next month following fire last March

Wexford General Hospital's emergency department is to reopen next month following a major fire in March
Wexford hospital emergency department to reopen next month following fire last March

Sarah Slater

Wexford General Hospital's emergency department is to reopen next month following a major fire in March.

The HSE has confirmed that the hospital’s emergency department (ED) will reopen on July 25th. The ED was forced to close on March 1st due to the damaging large parts of the facility.

It was feared the hospital would close its ED for much longer.

Linda O’Leary, Wexford General Hospital manager, said that it is “great” to have a date for the ED reopening.

Ms O’Leary explained: “A lot of work from our staff has gone into getting to this point but it’s important to be clear, we still have six weeks to go until the ED opens. We have a huge body of work ahead of us. We’re on the home straight now though. We just need to get the work done and be ready for July 25.”

However, while the ED service will be reinstated, the hospital will not have returned to full bed capacity which will result in greater pressure on the ED service when it reopens, according to a statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG).

“It is expected that full bed capacity will be returned in the coming weeks, certainly by the end of August,” the statement added.

Hospitals in the south-east of the country including University Hospital Waterford and St Luke’s General Hospital have been dealing with additional emergency patients from Wexford since March.

Builders have been working at Wexford General Hospital for the last three months following the blaze at the 280 bed facility which resulted in the largest medical evacuation in the history of the State.

Hospital general manager Linda O'Leary outside Wexford General Hospital. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Images

More than 200 patients along with hospital staff were evacuated from the medical facility and brought to hospitals across the south-east, Dublin, Cork and Navan.

Senior assistant chief fire officer Ray Murphy following the fire being successfully extinguished said that a piece of machinery is most likely the cause of the fire in a plant room on the roof.

Mr Murphy said the scale of the damage was "medium to small" and was confined to a small part of the hospital confined to one wing.

The quick thinking of staff and emergency services, of which 75 firefighters from across the county and Waterford averted the loss of life and injuries, was praised by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Health Minister Stephen and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for the fire services.

The Taoiseach visited the hospital in the aftermath of the blaze and committed to providing Government aid in rebuilding the damaged wing of the hospital.

More in this section

Kerry woman sexually abused young boys in 'heinous' way Kerry woman sexually abused young boys in 'heinous' way
Irish Covid inquiry to be set up this year – Taoiseach Irish Covid inquiry to be set up this year – Taoiseach
Woman who injured partner after discharging shotgun given suspended sentence Woman who injured partner after discharging shotgun given suspended sentence
wexfordhseleo varadkarmicheal martingovernmentfireemergency departmentwexford general hospitallinda o'leary
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more