Pre-trial hearing begins in case of man (74) accused of murdering woman 42 years ago

Alison O'Riordan

A pre-trial hearing has begun in the case of a 74-year-old man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Cork 42 years ago.

The expected three-week hearing is taking place before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsel Brendan Grehan, while Michael Delaney SC is heading up the defence team.

Noel Long, of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork is accused of murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6th and June 12th, 1981 at an unknown place within the State. Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

A jury is expected to be sworn in at a later date once the pre-trial hearing concludes.