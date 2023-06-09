Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 12:31

Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital

It is understood that employees of Stryker in Cork were informed of the death of John Murphy (41) on Friday morning.
Man injured in industrial accident at Stryker plant dies in hospital

Olivia Kelleher

A man who sustained extensive burn and blast injuries in an industrial accident at the Stryker plant in Co Cork has died in hospital.

It is understood that employees of Stryker in Cork were informed of the death of John Murphy (41) on Friday morning.

In their staff briefing Stryker described Mr Murphy "as a friend to many and a valued colleague." They offered their heartfelt condolences to his family.

The family of Mr Murphy contacted the Neil Prendeville show on Cork's Red FM in the aftermath of the incident in April.

They released a statement in which they said that they were writing with a "heavy heart" after their family received the "worst news" of an accident at the plant in Carrigtwohill.

They described him as "a kind, mild mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child and a stepson - who are his world."

The statement added that they were "heartbroken" at this shocking turn of events.

The incident occurred at the medical equipment manufacturer's plant on April 18th.

Two men suffered burns while working on the roof when a mini explosion occurred. Mr Murphy was seriously injured.

Three units of the Cork County Fire Service attended at the scene alongside the emergency services and members of Stryker's trained fire fighting force. Gardaí were also in attendance. They had received a 999 call in relation to the incident.

The Health and Safety Authority is continuing to investigate to the incident.

Stryker, which employs around 4,000 at six locations in Cork, established a base in Ireland in 1998.

The US multinational medical company was named Cork company of the year in February this year.

Following the accident Stryker issued a statement in which it expressed its commitment to a "safe and healthy work environment at all of their facilities."

Two years ago the Irish Examiner revealed that six Stryker workers from three sites in Co Cork made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 in which they listed safety concerns.

More in this section

One man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €140,000 One man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €140,000
Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
corkdeathjohn murphystrykerindustrial accident
Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman

Man arrested by police searching for missing young woman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more