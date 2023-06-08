Biden, Sunak discussed Northern Ireland in Oval Office meeting

Thomson Reuters

US president Joe Biden and British prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed Northern Ireland at the White House on Thursday, Mr Biden said during a joint news conference after their Oval Office meeting.

Mr Biden recently claimed he visited Ireland to ensure the “Brits didn’t screw around”.

He made the comments at a Democratic Party event in New York.

Mr Biden made a four-day trip to Ireland last month, visiting both the North and the Republic.

The war in Ukraine was also a key topic on the agenda during the meeting on Thursday.

The pair stressed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine, with the president saying the US will help Kyiv for “as long as it takes”.

The two leaders emphasised the need for long-term security arrangements for the war-torn nation as deterrence against aggression from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Democratic US president said: “I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes.

“And I believe that that support will be real, even though you hear some voices today on Capitol Hill about whether or not we should continue to support Ukraine and for how long we should support them.”