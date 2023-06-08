Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 22:18

Gardaí investigating drive-by shooting in Limerick city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in Limerick city last weekend, it emerged on Thursday evening
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting in Limerick city last weekend, it emerged on Thursday evening.

Shots were reportedly discharged from a firearm from a car driving by a house on Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston, last Sunday.

It’s understood a number of people were at the house at the time but no one was injured.

When asked about it, the Garda Press Office replied: “Gardaí received report of an alleged discharging of a firearm in the Ballinacurra area of Limerick on Sunday 4th June 2023.”

“No injuries have been reported at this time and no arrests have been made.”

A Garda spokesman said the Limerick gardaí “investigations are ongoing”.

Reliable sources said a car drove by a house in the area and shots were discharged but that no one was injured.

Meanwhile, gardaí responded to the Hyde Road area in large numbers this Thursday evening, and conducted a number of searches on open ground.

A number of areas in the community were cordoned off by gardaí including the junction between Hyde Road and Childers Road as well as a large green area.

Eyewitnesses reported observing gardaí conduct searches of open ground.

It is not known if the Garda response to the area this evening was linked to the drive-by gun attack last weekend.

The Garda Press Office said it was not aware of any Garda operation in the area this evening.

gardailimericklimerick citydriv-by shooting
