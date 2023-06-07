Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 18:16

Martin rejects speculation over his future and vows to lead Fianna Fáil into election

The Tánaiste said he wanted to see the coalition Government serve a full term.
Martin rejects speculation over his future and vows to lead Fianna Fáil into election

By David Young, PA

Micheál Martin has insisted he will be leading Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

The Tánaiste was responding to the suggestion he may seek to become the State’s next EU commissioner when the position becomes vacant in mid-2024.

The current commissioner is Fine Gael politician Mairead McGuinness.

The Republic’s next general election must take place by March 2025.

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and the capital markets union (PA)

Speculation around Mr Martin’s future has also seen him linked to a potential tilt at the presidency of Ireland.

Mr Martin reaffirmed his pledge to lead Fianna Fáil into the general election as he faced media questions on a visit to Belfast on Wednesday.

“I’ve been asked about different positions and so on – I’m leading the party into the next general election,” he said.

Mr Martin also reiterated his view that the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens coalition should serve a full term.

“I’ll be running and leading Fianna Fáil into the next general election and that is my objective,” he said.

“We analyse these things – in terms of our parliamentary party, the TDs are strong in their constituencies.

“We have the local elections next year, we’re preparing for those, we’ve had I think 40 per cent of conventions held already, and we have a strong pipeline of new younger candidates, more women coming forward, in addition to the very strong county councillors and city councillors that we have, and that will give us a good base for the general election when it happens.

“I think we should go full term in this Government. I intend to lead the party full term and into the next election.”

More in this section

Kilkenny hurling coach who conned friend out of €40k withdraws appeal Kilkenny hurling coach who conned friend out of €40k withdraws appeal
Man pleads guilty to trying to obtain child sex abuse images Man pleads guilty to trying to obtain child sex abuse images
Galway man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his young niece Galway man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his young niece
micheal martinmartinelectionfianna faillocal elections
Gerard Hutch refused legal costs after his acquittal in Regency murder trial

Gerard Hutch refused legal costs after his acquittal in Regency murder trial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more