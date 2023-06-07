Burglaries fall by 46% compared to pre-pandemic levels

Kenneth Fox

Reported burglary in the 12 months to March 2023 was 46 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels (equivalent period in 2018/2019).

There was a 2.8 per cent decrease in residential burglaries during Operation Thor Winter Phase 2022/2023 (2,988 residential burglaries) compared to Summer Phase 2022 (3,067 residential burglaries)

Gardaí said it is first recorded reduction in burglaries during a Winter Phase compared to a Summer Phase.

There was a 21.6 per cent decrease in residential burglaries, year-on-year, during Operation Thor Winter Phase 2022/2023 (2,988 residential burglaries) compared to Winter Phase 2021/ 2022 (3,804 residential burglaries)

There has also been a 75 per cent reduction in residential burglaries since commencement of Operation Thor back in 2015,

Operation Thor Winter Phase 2022/2023 (2,988 Residential Burglaries) compared to winter 2014/ 2015 (12,057) recorded residential burglaries.

During the Winter Phase of Operation Thor 2022/ 2023 there were:

957 arrests

1,440 charges

1,279 searches

22,655 checkpoints

133,531 patrols

Burglary has been trending downwards, particularly since the commencement of Operation Thor in November 2015.

Commenting on the provisional crime statistics assistant commissioner Justin Kelly said: "For the first time provisional crime statistics are indicating that there were less residential burglaries during the Winter Phase of Operation Thor 2022/ 2023 than in the immediately preceding summer phase. This is a very welcome development.

"Compared to when Operation Thor commenced in 2015, when over 12,000 burglaries were recorded, a 75 per cent reduction in burglaries is a major development in keeping people safe and ensuring that citizens feel safe in their own homes.

"An Garda Síochána remains committed to working with individuals and communities both rural and urban to targeting those involved in burglary and related crime types, particularly those who may attempt to use the motorway network to benefit their criminal activities.”