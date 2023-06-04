Support for Sinn Féin rises in latest opinion poll

Michael Bolton

Support for Sinn Féin has marginally increased to 32 per cent, according to the latest Sunday Independent 'Ireland thinks' poll.

This is an increase of one per cent, with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil remaining 'unchanged' at 20 and 19 per cent respectively. While the Green Party remains at 3 per cent.

The Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent poll was carried out yesterday, with a sample size of 1,136 people and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 per cent.

This is the first poll since Fine Gael's proposal to cut on taxes for middle income earners, which caused conflict within the coalition parties.

Elsewhere, the Social Democrats have seen a one-point increase in support to 6 per cent, while independents/others are up from 12 per cent to 13 per cent.

Solidarity/People Before Profit support is down one to three per cent, while Labour have gone from four per cent to three per cent.

Support for Aontú has increased to three per cent.