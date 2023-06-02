BD opens new €4 million Centre in Dublin adding 85 new jobs

Kenneth Fox

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) a global medical technology company, on Friday held a grand opening ceremony for their new €4 million research and development facility in Blackrock, Dublin.

They have also announced an additional €30 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Enniscorthy, Wexford.

The two investments will create more than 85 new jobs in Ireland.

The new 10,600 sq. ft. purpose-built R&D facility in Blackrock will house 35 high-tech workers and complements BD’s R&D facility in Limerick, which employs more than 300 people.

The Blackrock R&D facility will focus on the commercialisation of BD’s first on-body injector device, known as the BD Evolve On-Body Injector.

With the majority of new pharmaceuticals in the pipeline being injectable drugs, BD has innovated new injection devices to meet this growing need.

The facility will also serve as the regional base of operations for BD’s Sales, Technical Service and Corporate Functional Support Teams.

The new 40,000 sq. ft. expansion will house operations to manufacture a new medical technology from BD’s Peripheral Intervention business unit.

Joining BD executives at the grand opening ceremony were Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond and IDA Executive Director Mary Buckley.

Speaking about the news, Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond TD said: “I am delighted with BD's announcement of a €4 million research and development facility in Blackrock, Dublin and additional €30 million expansion investment in Enniscorthy, Wexford.

"The projects will create more than 85 new jobs in Ireland with opportunities for our talented workforce to be part of exciting new medical advancements at BD. It is of course always great to see regional job creation, and the Government are always hugely supportive of such announcements.

"Thanks to all the executives at BD for your continued investment and trust in Ireland. I wish all the team the very best with both projects.”

President of BD for Europe, Middle East and Africa Roland Goette said: “BD first established operations in Ireland in 1964, and since then has grown to four locations that employ more than 1,100 people across the country.

"Ireland has proven to be a smart place to invest in both R&D and our new center in Blackrock and €30 million investment in Enniscorthy are proof of BD’s long-term commitment to Ireland.

"We look forward to continuing our long tradition of high-tech medical device innovation and manufacturing here.”