Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 10:38

One man arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €150,000 in Dublin

Gardaí arrested one man and seized drugs worth €150,000 in Dublin on Thursday night
James Cox

Gardaí arrested one man and seized drugs worth €150,000 in Dublin on Thursday night.

As Part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the DMR East Divisional Drugs Unit conducted an intelligence led operation in the Dundrum area of Dublin on Thursday.

In the course of the operation, shortly after 5pm, gardaí searched a car and van and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis jellies with an estimated value of €150,000 (analysis pending).

A sum of cash €1,130 and a Rolex watch was also seized.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at a Garda station in south east Dublin. He can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

dublingardaicocainedrugscannabisdundrumoperation taracannabis jellies
