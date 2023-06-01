Cash box stolen after security guard threatened with fake gun

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardaí are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery in which a security guard was threatened with a fake gun.

Shortly before 1pm on Thursday, two men approached a security guard outside a post office on St Agnes Road in Crumlin, Dublin, and threatened him, demanding the cash box he was carrying.

The men took the cash box and fled towards Windmill Road on an electric scooter and bicycle.

No injuries were reported, and the fake gun was recovered by gardaí, who have appealed for witnesses.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.