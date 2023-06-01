Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 16:50

Green minister warns of ‘horrible conservative scaremongering’ on EU nature law

The European Commission said Europe’s nature is in “alarming decline”, with more than 80% of habitats in poor condition.
Green minister warns of ‘horrible conservative scaremongering’ on EU nature law

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said he is “not happy” about Fine Gael and the European People’s Party (EPP) decision to walk out of negotiations on the EU’s nature restoration law.

The European Commission says the law is a key element of the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which calls for binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems, in particular those with the most potential to capture and store carbon and to prevent and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

The proposals include targets for the restoration and rewetting of drained peatlands.

 

Mr Smyth, a Green Party TD for Dún Laoghaire, said he was “disappointed” with the EPP – which is the European affiliate of his coalition partner Fine Gael.

“Forget the coalition and politics, I think Irish people love nature and want to protect it.”

He said the proposal is not yet law and negotiations remained “vague” and “very broad”.

“The principle of it is that we would protect nature on a portion of European land and that we would find a way to compensate farmers and landowners for protecting nature and that it would be done on a voluntary basis.”

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Mr Smyth said he would continue to work with Fine Gael on the matter.

 

He criticised what he called “horrible conservative scaremongering” over the issue.

“I want the public to go to their public representatives and say: ‘Actually my quality of life is improved by nature and I want you to protect nature and I’m horrified by the reduction in species’.

“This isn’t about some species going extinct in Africa or Asia. This is about our country, losing our plants and animals and trees and leaving nothing for the next generation.”

He said he was sure this would be a “major topic” when his party leader Eamon Ryan meets Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar next Monday.

More in this section

Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week
Two Cork City fans banned for life for chants about Stephen Bradley's son Two Cork City fans banned for life for chants about Stephen Bradley's son
Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments Over 290 complaints lodged over taxis not accepting card payments
green partyeunaturefine gaelossian smytheuropean people's partyepp
What is the Government's new Land Value Sharing Bill?

What is the Government's new Land Value Sharing Bill?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more