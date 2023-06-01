Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:21

Military court accuses Hezbollah members of killing Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney

Private Sean Rooney (23) was killed on December 15th in the first fatal attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon since 2015.
A military tribunal in Lebanon has formally accused five members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of killing an Irish peacekeeper last year, according to a senior Lebanese judicial source.

The judicial source said the military tribunal judge accused the five people of conducting a criminal act that led to Rooney's killing and to the attempted murder of three other soldiers.

One person of the accused five is detained, while four are still at large.

Seven people including the accused five were already accused by Lebanon's judiciary in January, but this new accusation identifies them as members of Hezbollah and Amal Movement.

More to follow...

