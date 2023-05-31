Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 17:33

GP ‘actively obstructed’ sex assault victim seeking abortion

The episode was recounted to members of the Oireachtas health committee.
GP ‘actively obstructed’ sex assault victim seeking abortion

By David Young, PA

A sexual assault victim seeking an abortion was “actively obstructed” by a GP as she returned three times seeking treatment, Oireachtas members have heard.

Another woman attended seven different GPs before finding one prepared to refer her to options on ending her pregnancy, an academic told the health committee.

Assistant professor Dr Catherine Conlon, from Trinity College Dublin, has done extensive research on the provision of abortion services in Ireland and was involved in the independent review of the current regime.

Giving evidence to TDs and senators on the committee, Dr Conlon described the experiences of women who had struggled to find general practitioners prepared to offer abortion services or referrals.

She said women often had to run the “gauntlet” in their efforts to access treatment.

“You could hear very negative responses to you asking for abortion care if that was the case,” she said.

“We had one woman, a migrant woman living in the west of Ireland, who attended seven GPs before she was referred to the options.

“And then one who was actively obstructed by a GP she would have returned to three times.

“The woman who returned three times had reported a sexual assault, that had been the reason for the pregnancy, so it was particularly difficult for her.

“She did eventually make her way to a women’s health clinic who did also refer to the Satu (Sexual Assault Treatment Unit).”

Barrister Marie O’Shea, who led the independent review of Ireland’s abortion system, also highlighted issues with protests outside facilities providing abortions in Ireland.

“I spoke directly with two consultants who referred to the protests that were taking place outside their hospital, and how they felt they were inappropriate, particularly inappropriate they felt in terms of people who were coming out of that hospital having had miscarriages, to see white coffins on the ground and people, you know, just standing outside a healthcare facility referring to death, basically where they’ve gone through circumstances where their own pregnancy has ended,” she said.

More in this section

Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flaghsip shopfront Council refuses planning permission to 'unauthorised' Dr Marten's Grafton Street flaghsip shopfront
South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden South Dublin County Council gives green light to 402 apartment scheme in Ballyboden
Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn Puffin population may appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
irishgpabortion
Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

Nurse admits to six counts of misconduct over forging prescription and taking drugs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more