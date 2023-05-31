Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 06:21

Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

Lisa McGee, Tommy Bowe, Jayne Brady and Sarah Friar will play a key role in a new Ulster University programme.
Derry Girls writer and former rugby star join university leadership programme

By Rebecca Black, PA

The author of Derry Girls, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, a rugby star and a top business executive are set to inspire the next generation of leaders as part of a university project.

Lisa McGee, Jayne Brady, Tommy Bowe and Sarah Friar are set to play a key role in a new leadership programme run by Ulster University.

The 25@25 Leadership Programme will see nine one-day sessions run over the course of a year as well as the opportunity for a trip to a US university.

Dr Jayne Brady interview
Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms McGee was both the creator and screenwriter of the Bafta-winning Derry Girls series, Ms Brady last year became the first woman to head up Northern Ireland’s civil service, Mr Bowe is well-known both as a former Irish rugby international and now TV presenter while Ms Friar is the CEO of technology firm Nextdoor.

The programme is designed to work around those who are working or studying, and will include nine one-day sessions over the year.

Participants also will have the opportunity to undertake a week-long residential at Babson College in Boston in the US.

Ulster University Provost Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan described the programme as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“Ulster University is beyond delighted to announce these four exceptional leaders are joining 25@25 to share their own unique leadership experiences and demonstrate a range of leadership styles and approaches,” she said.

“Our cohort of aspiring leaders will receive invaluable insights into the world of leadership and have the opportunity to learn from these experts in developing into the leaders they aspire to be.

“The programme is fully-funded and we encourage applications from anyone who has graduated from Ulster University since 2013, or will be graduating this summer, living and working in Northern Ireland, in any sector.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity for anyone keen on expanding their experiences, growing their leadership capacity and building a long-lasting network.”

The programme is part of Ulster University’s plan to mark 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, June 5th.

More in this section

Cork prisoner found hanging in his cell had psychiatrist visits cancelled Cork prisoner found hanging in his cell had psychiatrist visits cancelled
Dublin Airport to welcome 425,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend Dublin Airport to welcome 425,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend
TD hopes Taoiseach has 'at least a ballpark figure' for National Children's Hospital TD hopes Taoiseach has 'at least a ballpark figure' for National Children's Hospital
ulstereducationuniversityn ireland
Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told

Number of households overholding on properties has increased, committee told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more