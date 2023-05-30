Met Éireann says warm spell set to continue into June Bank Holiday

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann is forecasting that the current spell of good weather will continue into the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Tuesday has been dry with warm sunshine and highest temperatures of between 18 and 24 degrees, slightly cooler in some coastal areas.

Wednesday will be another dry and mostly fine day with plenty of sunshine and just patchy cloud.

Maximum temperatures ranging 18 to 24 degrees in mostly moderate northeast winds. Slightly cooler along windward coasts.

Met Éireann said a long spell of dry and settled weather is expected into the weekend as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland.

Any mist patches will clear quickly on Thursday morning to leave a dry day with lots of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 19 and 24 degrees, again slightly cooler in some coastal areas due to onshore breezes.

Friday looks set to be another dry day with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, but again slightly less warm along Irish Sea coasts.

They said little change is expected for the Bank Holiday weekend with high pressure positioned near Ireland bringing largely dry and settled weather.

There will be lots of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud. Afternoon highs will generally range from 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the west.

Irish Sea coastal areas will be cooler at times due to onshore breezes.