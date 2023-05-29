Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 16:10

Man killed in workplace incident in Co Donegal

Gardaí said the incident took place on the outskirts of Bunbeg
Man killed in workplace incident in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A man has been killed following an explosion in Co Donegal.

It is understood the man had been clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene on the outskirts of Bunbeg, and the surrounding area has since been evacuated.

The Defence Forces' Ordnance Disposal team has been requested and the road to the scene has been closed, with local diversions in place.

The man is understood to have been from west Donegal, and two other men are thought to have been working at the site at the time of the incident.

Gardaí said Donegal fire brigade and National Ambulance Service crews are in attendance and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

"An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any casualties at this time," a statement from gardaí added.

More to follow...

More in this section

Seven men remanded in custody charged with murder bid on senior PSNI detective Seven men remanded in custody charged with murder bid on senior PSNI detective
Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective
Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise Blanchardstown fire: ‘Terrifying’ blaze destroys several apartments in high-rise
gardaidonegalhsaexplosionbunbegbloody forelands
'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show

'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more