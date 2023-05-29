Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 11:05

Consumer sentiment recovers further in May to reach 14-month high

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index climbed to 62.4 in May from 59.2 in April
Consumer sentiment recovers further in May to reach 14-month high

Reuters

Consumer sentiment continued its steady recovery in May from its recent 14-year low as concerns about the increased cost of living eased a little more, a survey showed on Monday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index climbed to 62.4 in May from 59.2 in April. That compares to September's low of 42.1 and the 77.0 recorded in February 2022, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The May reading still remains some distance below the 27-year average of 86.5 and, as such, points to a still cautious mood on the part of Irish consumers.

The Irish economy weakened late last year but still posted the fastest growth in the euro zone for 2022 and the Department of Finance last month upgraded its growth forecasts for this year.

"Confidence is building slowly but surely, though current sentiment readings still signal fragile financial circumstances are weighing heavily on the mood of many Irish consumers," the survey's authors said in a statement.

More in this section

'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show 'We’re mates': Russell Crowe shares tribute to Ryan Tubridy after final Late Late Show
Shannon Airport preparing for more than 42,000 passengers over June bank holiday Shannon Airport preparing for more than 42,000 passengers over June bank holiday
Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective Seven men to appear in court charged with attempted murder of police detective
economydepartment of financeirish economyconsumer sentimentcredit union consumer sentiment
Appeal for new blood donors as service at 'pre Amber' stage

Appeal for new blood donors as service at 'pre Amber' stage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more