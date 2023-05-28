Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Dublin Fire Brigade is battling a blaze at a high-rise building in Blanchardstown.

Smoke and flames are visible from an apartment block beside a hotel.

7️⃣ Seven units are currently attending a fire in a high rise building in #Blanchardstown



🚒 Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident pic.twitter.com/8ge9fKbpi5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 28, 2023

It is not yet known how many people are affected by the fire or if there are any injuries.

