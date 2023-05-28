Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 17:19

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Smoke is visible from a building in Blanchardstown.
Firefighters tackle blaze at Dublin high-rise apartment building

Dublin Fire Brigade is battling a blaze at a high-rise building in Blanchardstown.

Smoke and flames are visible from an apartment block beside a hotel.

It is not yet known how many people are affected by the fire or if there are any injuries.

More to follow...

More in this section

Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO Seven-day rosters for health services 'practical way' to tackle overcrowding — INMO
Varadkar defends Fine Gael ministers over proposed tax cuts Varadkar defends Fine Gael ministers over proposed tax cuts
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
dublin fire brigadefireblanchardstown
Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict

Irish Civil War: Ceremony in Dublin marks 100 years since end of conflict

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more