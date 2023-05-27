Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 20:48

Four people released from custody as probe into Omagh shooting continues

Four people who were arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, have been released.
By Claudia Savage, PA

Four people who were arrested as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have been released pending a report to the North's Public Prosecution Service.

The people released today – two men, aged 34 and 21, and two women, aged 52 and 34 – were arrested under the UK Terrorism Act on Friday.

Seven men, aged between 21 and 72, remain in custody at the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone on February 22nd.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack on Mr Caldwell and detectives are currently investigating whether the dissident republican group was assisted by members of a criminal gang.

The PSNI has released images and CCTV footage of a Mercedes C-Class and two Ford Fiestas which are believed to be involved in the attack.

At a press conference in Belfast on Friday, PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said a total of 28 arrests had been made to date in the investigation, comprising 21 individuals.

The detective was seen in public this week for the first time since the attack when he attended a garden party as part of the visit of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The investigation remains ongoing.

