Cyclist (20s) killed after collision in Co Dublin

A cyclist in her 20s has been killed in a crash in Co Dublin.

The collision involving a car took place at Grallagh in Garristown at about 12.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

The woman's body was removed from the scene to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.