What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Proposed tax cuts, whispers of an early election, and a Late Late Show farewell are some of the stories covered across this Saturday's national papers.

The Irish Times reports Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is supportive of proposals to cut taxes for middle-income earners in the next budget.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner lead story reads: 'Homeless numbers "to keep rising"', alongside a report that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has backed an audit concerning the HSE's spending on consultancy firms.

The Echo marks the return of action at the barque in Cork this weekend, while the Irish Independent reports 'hundreds of motorists flee from gardaí every month'.

Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail reports Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney told a group of business leaders the next general election will be held in November 2024.

Reports of Phillip Schofield's revelations that he had an affair with a 'much younger man' are also covered by the paper.

Reports of Phillip Schofield's revelations that he had an affair with a 'much younger man' are also covered by the paper.

Finally, both the Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Mail join many of the national papers in marking Ryan Tubridy's final appearance as host of the Late Late Show on their front pages.

Our weekend big read includes two great sports pullouts

In Britain, many of Saturday’s front pages also focus on Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star have the TV personality admitting he lied about the affair.

Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 extra to work in the UK, The Times says.

Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 extra to work in the UK, The Times says.

TIMES: Extra 10k to woo more teachers from abroad

Chaos caused by British Airways’ system failures leads the Daily Express.

The Telegraph reports that the outgoing RAF head has said Russia will remain a threat to the UK if they lose the war in Ukraine.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Defeated Russia still a threat to Britain'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/s4aDtSRFKI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 26, 2023

The Daily Mail says an investigation into the equalities watchdog was suspended over fears of a witch hunt.

FT Weekend reports British chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises.

FT Weekend reports British chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 27 May

The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian.

The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 27 May 2023: UK set for recession before next election

And the former British chancellor George Osborne has been summoned to the Covid inquiry over NHS cuts, i Weekend reports.