Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:45

Man dies after stabbing at house in Co Wexford

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, just after 8pm on Thursday night
A man has died after being stabbed at a house in Co Wexford.

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, just after 8pm on Thursday night.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in the house. He had suffered a knife wound.

A man aged in his 20s, who was in the house at the time, has been arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a suspicious death and are awaiting the arrival of the State Pathologist to determine the course of their investigation.

The scene remains sealed off as gardaí continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580.

