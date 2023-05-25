Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 17:23

Man dies in traffic collision in Louth

The scene is currently preserved for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town
Kenneth Fox

A man in his 80s has been killed in a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí said they are currently at the scene of the collision which happened at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday at the junction of West Street and Dominic Street in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The pedestrian, a male in his 80s, was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town – in particular from Wellington Quay onto Father Connolly Way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on West Street or Dominic Street at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

